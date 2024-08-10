Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 287,381 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 287,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Douglas Emmett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,034 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 91,305 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,467,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE DEI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. 2,689,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,893. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

