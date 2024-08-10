Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $108,176,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after acquiring an additional 317,389 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $22,288,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 628,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

