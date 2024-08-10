Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $554,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after buying an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $119.24. 1,092,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,276. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.10.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

