Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 146.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

