Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.73. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

