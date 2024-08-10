Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,893 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 428,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,107. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $74.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

