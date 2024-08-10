Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $90.18 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,177,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Northrop Grumman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $494.34. 515,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,294. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $506.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.33.

View Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.