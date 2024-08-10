Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $804,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 171,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.