Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $116.43 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,480,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,430,000. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 7,875,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

