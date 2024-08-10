Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $8.04 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.66. 379,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,709. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.