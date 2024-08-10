Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $34.98 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

