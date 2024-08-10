Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $3.73 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 2,946,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.61.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

