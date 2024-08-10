Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 123,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,026. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

