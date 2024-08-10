Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $17.67 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,670,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.41. 2,050,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

