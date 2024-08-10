Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $13.12 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 365,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 2,671,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

