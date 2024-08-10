Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 557,906 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 557,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,886,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -105.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

