Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,610,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. 762,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

