Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 176,036 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 176,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

