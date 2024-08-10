Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,634 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.46. 738,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,888. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.08. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

