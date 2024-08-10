Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $317.04. 557,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,356. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.37. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $318.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.92.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

