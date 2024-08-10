Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. 3,709,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

