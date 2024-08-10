Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 479,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,068,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

USIG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 656,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

