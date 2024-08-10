Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,392,000. Humana comprises approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Humana by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 32,648.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.95. The company had a trading volume of 628,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

