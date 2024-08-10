Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives $9.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

MAMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAMA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,005. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

