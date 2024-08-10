Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $53.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magna International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Magna International Stock Down 1.0 %

Magna International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 202.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

