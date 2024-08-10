Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.00. The company had a trading volume of 481,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,589. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average is $245.84.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

