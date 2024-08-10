Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $371.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $382.00 to $371.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.83.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.84.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

