Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Macy’s stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 519.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 747,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

