Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

