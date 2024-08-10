Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Vertical Research raised shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Stock Down 3.1 %

Lyft stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,735,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.