Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.03.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

