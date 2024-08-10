Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 18,693,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.