Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.72. 1,289,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,160. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.72.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.