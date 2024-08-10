LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $195.90

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.90 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 199.70 ($2.55). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 199.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 4,028,229 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.21) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,052.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £467,732.85 ($597,741.66). Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

