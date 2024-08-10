LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

RAMP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 1,748,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,829. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 161,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

