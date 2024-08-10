LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,829. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.