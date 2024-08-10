Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. 1,996,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,253. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

