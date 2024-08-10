Lisa Chang Sells 58,122 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

