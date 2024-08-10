Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $447.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.71 and its 200 day moving average is $440.82. The company has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.