Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Limbach Trading Down 3.5 %

LMB traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 203,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Limbach has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,010.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Limbach by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

