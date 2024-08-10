Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.3 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 62,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,626. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

