Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 62,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,626. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $153.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

