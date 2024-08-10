Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 1,172,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

