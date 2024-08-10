Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,211. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

