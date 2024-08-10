LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Acquires £20,253 in Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £20,253 ($25,882.43).

LBG Media Stock Performance

LON:LBG opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.60. LBG Media plc has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.73). The stock has a market cap of £266.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12,750.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

About LBG Media

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.