Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading Up 9.4%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 65,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 60,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of C$104.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Activity at Lavras Gold

In other Lavras Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$402,420.06. In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$402,420.06. Also, Director Lawrence Lepard bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,935.50. Insiders acquired a total of 85,800 shares of company stock worth $149,858 in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

