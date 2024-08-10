Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 2,702,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,881. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,549. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

