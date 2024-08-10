LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Neutral

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCPC. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

TCPC stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,898. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

