Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LH traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.46. 515,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,494. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,679 shares of company stock worth $3,324,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.