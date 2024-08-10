KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.00

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €64.00 ($70.33) and last traded at €64.20 ($70.55), with a volume of 10134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.40 ($69.67).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

See Also

