KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.00

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €64.00 ($70.33) and last traded at €64.20 ($70.55), with a volume of 10134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.40 ($69.67).
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.